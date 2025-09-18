Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion

The main goal of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey is to increase trade turnover to $5 billion in the coming years. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev stated following the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

He noted that the parties agreed to make every effort to achieve this goal.

Turkey remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s key trade and investment partners. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers stated that Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide comprehensive support to Turkish investors, creating the most favorable conditions for them.

The meeting participants discussed cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, industry, and innovation. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of previously reached agreements.

Additionally, a Business Forum took place aimed at strengthening ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries.