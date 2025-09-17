10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek

The anniversary 10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE has been opened in Bishkek.

At its opening, the Bishkek City Drama Theatre named after A. Umuraliev presented a one-man drama performance «Esimde» based on Chingiz Aitmatov’s story «Mother’s Field», in which People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulaiym Kanimetova played.

The performance is a highlight of the theatre’s repertoire and is popular among Aitmatov’s admirers.

According to the artistic director of the theatre Aigul Umuralieva, a one-man performance is one of the most difficult genres, especially on a chamber stage, when the audience is literally a meter away from the artist.

«In the space of Central Asia, IMPULSE became the first festival of one-man performances and I am very proud that this year we are celebrating its tenth anniversary on its native Bishkek stage. In all the competitive productions, roles are played by fairly mature actors with their own message to the world, about their soul and personal problems,» Aigul Umuralieva said.

The festival is held from September 16 to September 21, where highly professional figures of dramatic arts from Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia will present their productions.