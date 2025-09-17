17:05
USD 87.45
EUR 103.16
RUB 1.06
English

10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek

The anniversary 10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE has been opened in Bishkek.

At its opening, the Bishkek City Drama Theatre named after A. Umuraliev presented a one-man drama performance «Esimde» based on Chingiz Aitmatov’s story «Mother’s Field», in which People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulaiym Kanimetova played.

The performance is a highlight of the theatre’s repertoire and is popular among Aitmatov’s admirers.

According to the artistic director of the theatre Aigul Umuralieva, a one-man performance is one of the most difficult genres, especially on a chamber stage, when the audience is literally a meter away from the artist.

«In the space of Central Asia, IMPULSE became the first festival of one-man performances and I am very proud that this year we are celebrating its tenth anniversary on its native Bishkek stage. In all the competitive productions, roles are played by fairly mature actors with their own message to the world, about their soul and personal problems,» Aigul Umuralieva said.

The festival is held from September 16 to September 21, where highly professional figures of dramatic arts from Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia will present their productions.
link: https://24.kg/english/343884/
views: 80
Print
Related
Organic Products Festival held in Talas
Bishkek to host "Place - Action" Theater Festival
Bishkek to host International Small Forms Theater Festival IMPULSE
Kyrgyzstan to host International Animation Festival ToonDook
Bishkek to host 2nd International Kurak Festival
Salbuurun Festival: Golden eagles, taigans and spirit of nomadic tradition
Foreign producers show interest in musicians from Kyrgyzstan
Komuz ensemble Akak wins grand prix at Rukh Sanat Festival
Festival of Traditional Music Rukh Sanat opens in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan to host eco-festival ILBIRS FEST 2025
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
17 September, Wednesday
16:58
Underground gambling club in Bishkek busted by criminal investigation officers Underground gambling club in Bishkek busted by criminal...
16:47
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
16:17
Aisuluu Tynybekova announces return to professional wrestling
15:48
11 criminal cases for abducting girls for marriage opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
15:34
State Duma ratifies protocol on supply of oil and oil products to Kyrgyzstan