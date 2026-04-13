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Bishkek to host Theater Festival marking 100th anniversary of Beishenalieva

The 11th International Student Theater Festival New Names will be held in Bishkek on April 14-15, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of People’s Artist of the USSR Byubyusara Beishenalieva. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan announced.

According to the ministry, the festival’s main goal is to support young talents, exchange creative experiences, and strengthen international cultural ties. The event is organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy.

This year, student theater groups from Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan will participate in the festival, presenting their best performances to audiences. Participants will be provided with a creative platform covering various areas of performing arts.

The New Names Festival is considered an important cultural project aimed at developing the creative potential of young actors and directors, as well as discovering new talent. Previously, the event has contributed to the development of several successful creative figures.
link: https://24.kg/english/370074/
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