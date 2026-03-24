Umuraliev Theater from Bishkek to perform at Samsun Festival in Turkey

The Arsen Umuraliev Bishkek City Drama Theater will participate in the 8th Samsun International Theater Festival, which will be held from March 23 to 31, 2026, in Turkey. The press service of the capital’s municipality reported.

The festival, timed to coincide with World Theater Day, will bring together public, private, and amateur theater teams from various countries, creating a platform for exchanging experiences and fostering cultural dialogue.

The theater will present the season’s premiere—the tragicomic parable Takteke, based on the work of Kyrgyz national poet Kyialbek Urmanbetov.

The play reveals the philosophical story of a man who has lost touch with nature and finds himself on the brink of internal conflict.

The production combines elements of ancient epic poetry and modern times, blending profound content with lively humor. The performance has already won acclaim from Bishkek audiences and will be presented to the festival’s international audience.