11:46
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.04
English

Umuraliev Theater from Bishkek to perform at Samsun Festival in Turkey

The Arsen Umuraliev Bishkek City Drama Theater will participate in the 8th Samsun International Theater Festival, which will be held from March 23 to 31, 2026, in Turkey. The press service of the capital’s municipality reported.

The festival, timed to coincide with World Theater Day, will bring together public, private, and amateur theater teams from various countries, creating a platform for exchanging experiences and fostering cultural dialogue.

The theater will present the season’s premiere—the tragicomic parable Takteke, based on the work of Kyrgyz national poet Kyialbek Urmanbetov.

The play reveals the philosophical story of a man who has lost touch with nature and finds himself on the brink of internal conflict.

The production combines elements of ancient epic poetry and modern times, blending profound content with lively humor. The performance has already won acclaim from Bishkek audiences and will be presented to the festival’s international audience.
link: https://24.kg/english/367179/
views: 185
Print
Related
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
Bishkek to host "Place - Action" Theater Festival
Bishkek to host International Small Forms Theater Festival IMPULSE
Aitmatov Russian Drama Theater to participate in Theater Autumn Festival
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in theater festival in Portugal
Actors from 6 countries to participate in Aitmatov and Theater Festival
Bishkek to host Aitmatov and Theater International Theater Festival
Actors from Italy, Russia and Georgia to perform at Theater Festival in Bishkek
Artists of Kyrgyz theater participate in International Ballet Festival
Kyrgyz artists to present "Groza" play in St. Petersburg
Popular
Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030 China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
24 March, Tuesday
11:41
Actor Abdykalyk Akmatov awarded title of People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan Actor Abdykalyk Akmatov awarded title of People's Artis...
11:34
CPJ welcomes release of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy
11:25
Kyrgyzstan to establish state-owned company Kyrgyz Sputnik
11:15
President signs law ratifying extradition treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia
11:11
Arsenal Operation: 58 weapons seized in Alamedin district