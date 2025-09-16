15:56
Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) exposed a large-scale scheme for the illegal import and distribution of smuggled medicines. The criminal network operated not only in Bishkek but also across the regions of the country. The SCNS press service reported.

As part of investigative and operational measures, a warehouse in Bishkek operating without permits was searched on September 11, 2025. There, officers discovered particularly large consignments of medicines imported from European and CIS countries.

SCNS officers also sealed 10 pharmacies that had been receiving the smuggled medicines. According to investigators, the illegal medicines were distributed nationwide, including in the cities of Osh and Jalal-Abad, as well as settlements in Issyk-Kul region.

During the searches, potent and psychotropic drugs that had been sold without prescriptions or medical authorization were seized. The illegal sales were confirmed through controlled purchase operations.

The organizer of the scheme, a Kyrgyzstani, 52, was detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center.

The investigation is ongoing. The SCNS warned all pharmaceutical companies of the need to strictly comply with the law.
