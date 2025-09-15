16:24
Bishkek needs 77 new schools to cover deficit

At a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, lawmakers discussed a loan agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Saudi Fund for Development under the «Construction of Public Schools» project, Phase 2.

Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Talanbek Imanakun uulu said that the $50 million loan — provided for 25 years at 1.5 percent interest — will finance the construction of five new schools in Bishkek, seven additional buildings for existing schools, and two new schools in Chui region.

Asked whether the project would resolve the capital’s school shortage, the ministry’s representative Timur Duisheev explained that seven new schools and seven extensions are not enough. According to the city’s Department of Education, Bishkek needs 77 new schools to fully eliminate the deficit.

The committee approved the agreement and urged the ministry to continue implementing such projects to expand the number of educational facilities.
