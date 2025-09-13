Kamchybek Tashiev: Next year we will work on development of Kara-Koy

On September 13, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev paid a working visit to Nookat district of Osh region and got acquainted with the condition of the recently built road leading to the tourist zone Kara-Koy. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Osh region reported.

According to it, a presentation of the concept for the development of tourist potential of Kara-Koy was also presented.

During the event, Tashiev made a number of proposals on the concept and gave relevant instructions. According to him, all these activities are aimed at creating comfortable conditions for both the local population and vacationers.

Work has been also completed on the reconstruction of Telman — Kara-Koy road, with a total length of 28 kilometers. Previously, 6 kilometers were paved, another 3 kilometers were paved with asphalt due to capital investments for 2025. The remaining 19 kilometers were built at the expense of the state budget.

The width of the new road is 7 meters, the thickness of the asphalt surface is 7 centimeters.