18:50
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

Kamchybek Tashiev: Next year we will work on development of Kara-Koy

On September 13, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev paid a working visit to Nookat district of Osh region and got acquainted with the condition of the recently built road leading to the tourist zone Kara-Koy. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Osh region reported.

According to it, a presentation of the concept for the development of tourist potential of Kara-Koy was also presented.

During the event, Tashiev made a number of proposals on the concept and gave relevant instructions. According to him, all these activities are aimed at creating comfortable conditions for both the local population and vacationers.

Work has been also completed on the reconstruction of Telman — Kara-Koy road, with a total length of 28 kilometers. Previously, 6 kilometers were paved, another 3 kilometers were paved with asphalt due to capital investments for 2025. The remaining 19 kilometers were built at the expense of the state budget.

The width of the new road is 7 meters, the thickness of the asphalt surface is 7 centimeters.
link: https://24.kg/english/343431/
views: 151
Print
Related
Children play football with Kamchybek Tashiev on newly renovated field in Tokmak
Kamchybek Tashiev builds new house for another ex-classmate in Kara-Suu
SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured in border conflict
"Tashiev, come!" Why SCNS Chairman became symbol of hope and fear in regions
Tashiev presents wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov with Chevrolet Cobalt
Kamchybek Tashiev participates in CIS Security Services Council meeting
Kamchybek Tashiev has no connection to Nasonovskoye deposit — SCNS
Kamchybek Tashiev opposes transition to 12-year school education
Tashiev treats Kyrgyzstan's youth football team to chuchuk in Barcelona
Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to another large family
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region
New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall
13 September, Saturday
17:44
Kamchybek Tashiev: Next year we will work on development of Kara-Koy Kamchybek Tashiev: Next year we will work on developme...
17:38
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
17:33
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
17:03
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
16:58
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover to reach $21.9 billion by 2030 — Ministry