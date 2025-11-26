15:46
Kyrgyzstan consumes up to ten tons of trout annually

In recent years, fish farming, particularly trout farming, has been rapidly developing in Kyrgyzstan. Increased domestic demand and the growing number of farms are contributing to the sustainable development of the industry, the Ministry of Agriculture reports.

According to industry experts, the price of trout on the domestic market depends on regional conditions, logistics, and fish weight. Growing domestic consumption is stimulating the opening of new farms, leading to increased production and stabilization of market prices.

Spartak Forel agricultural cooperative in Tokmok is a successful example of trout farming. The cooperative raises fish from fingerling stage: when they reach 200-300 grams in weight, some of the trout are sold to other farms, while fish over 1.5 kilograms are marketed as commercial products. The cooperative’s annual production volume is 20 tons of commercial trout. Spartak Forel focuses exclusively on the domestic market, where it supplies its products.

Domestic trout consumption in Kyrgyzstan currently ranges from five to ten tons per year.
