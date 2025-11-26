11:07
Agriculture Ministry urges trout exporters to complete required procedures

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is calling on businesses involved in trout exports to undergo all necessary procedures.

According to the ministry, growing demand and stable prices make trout farming a promising sector in Kyrgyzstan.

«There is sustained interest in aquaculture products in the country, particularly trout. According to industry experts, trout prices on the domestic market range from 600 to 700 soms per kilogram, depending on the region, supply conditions and fish size.

Against the backdrop of rising consumer demand, the country is seeing increased production volumes and a growing number of farms engaged in trout farming. The domestic market shows positive dynamics, while export potential continues to grow,» the statement says.

With rising interest from foreign markets — particularly the Russian Federation — the ministry urges all entities planning to export trout to contact the relevant divisions in advance for consultations and to complete the required procedures. Timely coordination with the ministry will help ensure compliance with the importing country’s requirements, proper documentation and uninterrupted deliveries to external markets.

It was earlier reported that Kyrgyz fish producers exporting to Russia have recently faced serious challenges. According to them, cases of cargo delays, excessive inspections and unjustified barriers imposed by Rosselkhoznadzor have become more frequent.
