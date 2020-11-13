17:56
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstani with fake passport detained on Istanbul - Bishkek flight

A Kyrgyz woman was detained on Istanbul — Bishkek flight, who tried to return to the Kyrgyz Republic from Turkey with a fake passport. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On November 11, the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration received operational information about planned return of a Kyrgyzstani to homeland using forged documents.

«On November 12, at about 02:00, the citizens who arrived by Istanbul — Bishkek flight were checked by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The passenger with fake passport was found. The detainee is a resident of Jalal-Abad region. According to her, the passport was issued by the department of the State Registration Service in Osh region. She said that she often traveled by Bishkek — Istanbul flight, presenting this document,» the Interior Ministry said.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of forgery of documents.
link: https://24.kg/english/172992/
views: 59
Print
Related
SCNS: Human rights activist detained for forgery of documents
Cars imported from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan using forged documents
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
17:53
Samat Toktonaliev appointed Deputy Director of State Sports Agency Samat Toktonaliev appointed Deputy Director of State Sp...
17:39
Kyrgyzstani with fake passport detained on Istanbul - Bishkek flight
17:30
Health Ministry receives furniture, equipment for prevention of diabetes
17:24
Kyrgyzstan to host Diabetes Week 2020
17:13
377 health workers infected with COVID-19 get compensations in Kyrgyzstan