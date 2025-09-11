Rehabilitation equipment donated to National Center in Bishkek

A ceremony was held at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare (NCMCW) to hand over the donated innovative rehabilitation equipment. The Ministry of Health’s press service reported.

The supply was provided as humanitarian aid through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and H Robotics. The set is valued at $150,000.

The robotic device for upper-limb rehabilitation is designed to help restore movement and strength in patients after neurological and orthopedic conditions.

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Health, Erkin Checheybaev, expressed gratitude to the Government of Korea, KOICA, and H Robotics for their continued support of medical rehabilitation development in the country.

«This equipment will expand children’s access to modern rehabilitation methods and improve the effectiveness of medical care,» he said.

In 2024, H Robotics had already supplied Kyrgyzstan with 20 Rebless™ units. They were distributed among the NCMCW, KSMA, the National Hospital, Jalal-Abad Interregional Rehabilitation Center Bakyt, and Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital.

«The devices have shown positive results. Their use has improved motor functions in patients, shortened recovery times, and enhanced quality of life. In 2024 alone, more than 1,000 children with chronic diseases underwent rehabilitation treatment. This new supply will further expand rehabilitation programs for children,» NCMCW Director Shayirbek Sulaimanov said.