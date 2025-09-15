President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city

The grand opening of the Islamic Academy took place in the city of Tokmak in Chui region. President Sadyr Japarov took part in the event. The press service of the head of state reported.

The head of state noted that the launch of the new educational institution marks the beginning of a new stage in the field of education and religion. The Academy will become a platform for scientific research, spiritual growth and the promotion of traditional Islamic values.

Sadyr Japarov recalled the rich heritage of Central Asia in the development of Islamic thought and named outstanding scholars — Sirajuddin al-Oshi, Imam Sarakhsi, Kadykhan Uzgendi, Jusup Balasagyn and Mahmud Kashgari-Barskani. According to him, the region has always been a center of science and culture, and the Islamic Academy continues this tradition.

The institution was established by decree of the President and is financed from the state budget. The 2-hectare campus includes an academic building, a sports hall, and a dormitory. The academy is designed for 400 students and will train specialists in theology, religious studies, Islamic finance, and economics.

The President emphasized that in the context of growing threats of extremism and radicalism, systematic religious education is of particular importance. The Academy will become a scientific basis for protecting young people from destructive influences and will allow them to obtain high-quality knowledge in Kyrgyzstan without having to go abroad.

«We are creating conditions so that young people can study in their homeland, in a modern institution that meets international standards,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of state noted the importance of the subject «History of Development of Religions» in schools, which helps to improve religious literacy and forms a critical attitude among young people towards various movements.