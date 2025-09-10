12:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.06
English

Winter onions to be grown in Kara-Suu district

A seed farm located in Kara-Suu district has sown winter onion seeds. The experimental harvest is planned for May next year. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The initiative is aimed at increasing the local seed fund and providing farmers with high-quality seed material.

The Department of Agricultural Crops and Horticulture Expertise clarified that onions and garlic are among the most popular agricultural products in Kyrgyzstan.

Farmers are also advised to sow winter wheat. According to experts, the yield of winter crops is about 20 percent higher, and early ripening allows for faster clearing of fields. It is more drought-resistant, produces fewer weeds and makes spring work easier by saving time and uniforming the load.
link: https://24.kg/english/342922/
views: 131
Print
Related
Smart agriculture project to be launched in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyz farmers advised on winter wheat varieties to plant
Kyrgyzstan harvests record tomato crop
Talas bean variety Nirvana exported to over 30 countries
Agriculture Ministry proposes using low-yield land for horticulture development
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
Kyrgyzstan increases crop production
Grasshopper farming emerges as new business in Bishkek
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes temporary ban on livestock exports
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says
Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association
Concrete mixer truck hits scooter in Bishkek, delivery courier dies at scene Concrete mixer truck hits scooter in Bishkek, delivery courier dies at scene
Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan study Turkic heritage in Altai Republic Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan study Turkic heritage in Altai Republic
10 September, Wednesday
11:57
Decline in prices for key seasonal vegetables registered in Kyrgyzstan Decline in prices for key seasonal vegetables registere...
11:50
Digital platform to simplify veterinary drug quality assessment to be launched
11:41
President allocates land of state residence for construction of schools
11:18
Winter onions to be grown in Kara-Suu district
11:15
Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region