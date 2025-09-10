Winter onions to be grown in Kara-Suu district

A seed farm located in Kara-Suu district has sown winter onion seeds. The experimental harvest is planned for May next year. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The initiative is aimed at increasing the local seed fund and providing farmers with high-quality seed material.

The Department of Agricultural Crops and Horticulture Expertise clarified that onions and garlic are among the most popular agricultural products in Kyrgyzstan.

Farmers are also advised to sow winter wheat. According to experts, the yield of winter crops is about 20 percent higher, and early ripening allows for faster clearing of fields. It is more drought-resistant, produces fewer weeds and makes spring work easier by saving time and uniforming the load.