Gulsharkan Kultaeva hands resignation from post of CEC member

Member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC), Gulsharkan Kultaeva, submitted an application for resignation from her post. The Chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation of Parliament Cholpon Sultanbekova reported.

According to the deputy, the committee will consider Gulsharkan Kultaeva’s application in the prescribed manner.

Gulsharkan Kultaeva was elected as a member of the CEC on February 19, 2025, after she prematurely terminated her powers as a deputy of the Parliament. The vacant mandate of the deputy was transferred to the next candidate from Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party — Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva.

Gulsharkan Kultaeva was born in the village of Ak-Suu, Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region. She graduated from the Osh Technological University and was previously a member of the Parliament.