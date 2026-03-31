President of NOC of Kyrgyzstan Umbetaly Kydyraliev resigns

The President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kyrgyzstan Umbetaly Kydyraliev resigned. He announced this at a meeting of the NOC Executive Committee held yesterday, sources reported.

According to these sources, the election of a new head of the organization will take place during the General Assembly scheduled for April 29. The names of the candidates have not yet been disclosed; they will be announced tentatively after the next meeting scheduled for April 11.

Umbetaly Kydyraliev was elected NOC President at the end of 2024. He succeeded Sadyr Mamytov, who, in turn, headed the committee after Sharshenbek Abdykerimov.

Umbetaly Kydyraliev is also the President of the Boxing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, previously headed Kyrgyzaltyn company, and is currently a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh. According to sources, he is also a close friend of the former head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.