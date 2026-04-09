Edil Baisalov announces his resignation as Deputy Cabinet Chairman

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, announced his resignation after 4.5 years in office. He announced his decision during a speech at an international symposium at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.

In a video published by a media outlet, he speaks about his tenure as Deputy Cabinet Chairman.

«I have served in this position for 4.5 years and asked for my resignation. The official announcement will be released this afternoon,» Baisalov said.

Earlier, reports surfaced on social media claiming that the Kyrgyz side had received an agrément from Washington for his appointment as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to the United States. However, there was no official confirmation of this information at the time of publication.