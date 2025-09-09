Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign protocol on electricity supply

Another meeting on energy cooperation was held in Cholpon-Ata. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, a protocol was signed between Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the supply of electricity until the spring of 2026.

The main goal of the document is to determine the obligations of the parties on the supply of electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan in the autumn-winter period in order to preserve and rationally use water in Toktogul reservoir. In addition, the terms of electricity transit from Russia to Kyrgyzstan through the energy system of Kazakhstan and electricity transit from Turkmenistan to the Kyrgyz Republic through the energy system of Uzbekistan were agreed upon.

In addition, a bilateral protocol on the supply of electricity between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan was signed during the meeting.