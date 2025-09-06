Large batch of drugs delivered from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan

People who transported strong drugs in large quantities from Kyrgyzstan have been detained in Uzbekistan. The State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan reported.

According to the agency, a resident of the city of Namangan, 40, who had previously committed a crime under Articles 246 and 251-1 of the Criminal Code of Uzbekistan (Illegal production, acquisition, storage, transportation or shipment without the intent to sell of potent substances of a special category that are not narcotic drugs, their analogues or psychotropic substances), out of old habit planned to make big money by importing and selling potent drugs from Kyrgyzstan.

«For this purpose, he contacted a Kyrgyzstani friend and asked him to deliver a large batch of drugs. In turn, the citizen of Kyrgyzstan brought 16,755 units of the potent drug Regapen to the Kosonsoy district by roundabout routes and left it in a secret place.

The resident of Namangan promised his accomplice 500,000 sums for the delivery of drugs from the Kosonsoy district to Namangan.

During a search operation conducted by the department the State Security Service for Namangan region, together with the regional department of internal affairs, the courier was detained while transporting drugs from the stash. The operation was also continued, the customer was detained in a procedural manner,» the statement says.

A criminal case has been opened against the aforementioned citizens.