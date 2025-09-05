Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banking system reaches 416.9 billion soms

The loan portfolio of the banking system of Kyrgyzstan reached 416.9 billion soms, having increased by 12.2 percent in the second quarter of this year. Such data is contained in the National Bank’s monetary policy report for the specified period.

Lending to the economy continues to grow, the bank notes. The growth is provided by the expansion of credit resources in the national currency — up to 341.8 billion soms (by 13.8 percent). In particular, this was influenced by:

Consumer loans — growth by 18.7 percent;

Mortgage lending — growth by 8.9 percent;

Loans for trade and commercial operations — growth by 8 percent.

According to the National Bank, the loan portfolio in foreign currency increased by 5.7 percent, amounting to 75.1 billion soms. The main sector of lending in foreign currency was trade and commercial operations, which accounted for 57.9 percent.

The loan portfolio in national currency increased by 54 percent over the year. Demand for loans remains high. The bulk of them are consumer lending, mortgages and loans to the real sector.