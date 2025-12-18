13:00
USD 87.45
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.10
Banking sector assets in Kyrgyzstan surpass 1 trillion soms

Since the beginning of the year, the total assets of Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector have grown by 38 percent, reaching 1,125.2 trillion soms, the National Bank reported.

According to the central bank, a significant inflow of funds came from depositors, with total deposits rising by 35 percent to 800 billion soms.

The loan portfolio of financial institutions also showed substantial growth. The total volume of loans issued increased by 40.2 percent, reaching 477.7 billion soms.

Financing provided under Islamic principles surged by 91.5 percent. By the end of October, it amounted to 17.3 billion soms, reflecting growing interest from both the public and businesses in alternative financial instruments.

As of October 31, 2025, Kyrgyzstan had 21 commercial banks and 306 branches operating across the country.
