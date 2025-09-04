Earthquake registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan

Seismic stations of the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic recorded an earthquake with a magnitude 3 at the epicenter today, September 4, at 3.21 p.m.

According to preliminary data, its source was located on Babash-Ata ridge: 17 kilometers northeast of the village of Sary-Bee, 20 kilometers west of Arslanbob village and 50 kilometers northwest of Jalal-Abad.

In populated areas, the intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 2 — in Sary-Bee and Arslanbob villages.