Kyrgyz and Russian schools named after Valentina Tereshkova to cooperate

School No. 32 in Yaroslavl, named after the first woman cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, will cooperate with boarding school No. 11 in Osh, Kyrgyzstan, which also bears her name. The two sides signed an agreement, the Yaroslavl City Hall reported.

The document was signed as part of the opening of the new building of the Osh boarding school. During a live broadcast, Valentina Tereshkova, a native of Yaroslavl Oblast, recalled the long-standing ties between the two schools.

«The parties agreed on long-term cooperation in cultural and educational school exchanges aimed at sharing best practices in teaching, fostering friendly contacts between teachers and administrators, and building communication skills among students through exchange programs that introduce them to each other’s culture and history,» the statement says.

In May 2023, Yaroslavl and Osh signed a cooperation agreement. Their partnership mainly focuses on official exchanges and sharing experience in municipal governance, with pedagogical universities also actively cooperating.
