15:44
USD 87.38
EUR 101.75
RUB 1.08
English

Over 19 percent of school teachers in Kyrgyzstan are of retirement age

There are 93,696 teachers working in schools across Kyrgyzstan, two-thirds of them in rural areas, the Ministry of Education informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, about 85 percent of teachers are women.

At the same time, 18,004 teachers — or 19.2 percent of the total — are of retirement age (55 and older).

In 2024, officials announced plans to reduce the workload of teachers-pensioners to nine hours per week.

However, staffing shortages persist. In 2025, about 1,222 graduates of pedagogical programs were assigned to general education institutions.

Currently, teachers’ salaries in Kyrgyzstan range from a minimum of 12,000 soms to a maximum of 72,000 soms. President Sadyr Japarov has promised to increase salaries for teachers, but the Ministry of Education has not yet specified the amount of the raise.
link: https://24.kg/english/342078/
views: 87
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov promises to increase teachers' salaries this year
Digitalization to free teachers from paperwork, Education Ministry believes
54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November 2025
Bishkek teachers trained in emergency first aid
Over 200 teachers work under Russian Teacher Abroad project in Kyrgyzstan
Laptops for school teachers of STEM subjects ready for use
Online course on AI to be launched for teachers in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek faces shortage of nearly 300 schoolteachers
Kyrgyzstan lacks 947 teachers
Kyrgyz teachers participate in School for Foreign Teachers of Russian Language
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024 QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024
3 September, Wednesday
15:35
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countrie...
15:27
Kyrgyzstan among top five clothing suppliers for Russia
15:17
Over 19 percent of school teachers in Kyrgyzstan are of retirement age
15:09
Korea allocates $8.4 million for digitalization of Parliament’s work in KR
15:05
Kyrgyzstan plans to close transit corridor for car imports into EAEU