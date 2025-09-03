Over 19 percent of school teachers in Kyrgyzstan are of retirement age

There are 93,696 teachers working in schools across Kyrgyzstan, two-thirds of them in rural areas, the Ministry of Education informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, about 85 percent of teachers are women.

At the same time, 18,004 teachers — or 19.2 percent of the total — are of retirement age (55 and older).

In 2024, officials announced plans to reduce the workload of teachers-pensioners to nine hours per week.

However, staffing shortages persist. In 2025, about 1,222 graduates of pedagogical programs were assigned to general education institutions.

Currently, teachers’ salaries in Kyrgyzstan range from a minimum of 12,000 soms to a maximum of 72,000 soms. President Sadyr Japarov has promised to increase salaries for teachers, but the Ministry of Education has not yet specified the amount of the raise.