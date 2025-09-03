11:04
Child safety: Panic buttons installed in all schools of Bishkek

Panic buttons have been installed in all schools of Bishkek. The information was announced at a board meeting at the Bishkek City Hall.

It was noted that 15 million soms were allocated this year for their maintenance. An additional 24.6 million soms have also been set aside for the installation of video surveillance systems in schools and kindergartens that currently lack such equipment. A tender has been announced.

According to the municipality, the city has 120 schools and 118 kindergartens. In the first half of the year, seven preschool institutions were transferred to municipal ownership, and major renovations have already begun in some of them.

At the end of the 2024–2025 school year, a total of 236,947 students graduated from Bishkek schools, including 25,128 first-graders.

Out of 125 applications submitted under the Young Teacher’s Deposit program, 100 teachers were selected. To support them, 7.7 million soms were allocated from the local budget.
