Bishkek Mayor hands over special equipment, vehicles to municipal departments

A ceremony took place on the Old Square in Bishkek to present special equipment and service vehicles to the structural subdivisions of the Bishkek City Hall, the municipality’s press service reported.

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that, in order to develop the capital, improve services, and provide quality services to Bishkek residents, the city authorities are transferring new specialized equipment to municipal departments.

In total, 75 units of special equipment were handed over to municipal enterprises: Bishkekvodokanal (21), Bishkekasfaltservice (16), Bishkekgorlift (2), Bishkek City Transport (6), the municipal inspection service (20), and the Department of Land Use Control (10). The vehicles include aerial platforms, dump trucks, tow trucks, loaders, water trucks, as well as Chevrolet Cobalt service cars and a pickup truck.

The City Hall emphasized that the equipment was purchased with funds from the city budget.

Furthermore, for landscaping and greening purposes, a total of 243 units of special equipment were procured for municipal enterprises in 2024–2025.

«We will not stop here and will continue equipping municipal enterprises and institutions with new machinery. I urge you to use it responsibly and improve your attitude toward work. Every unit of equipment serves our city, and it is the duty of each of you to handle it with care, use it properly, and provide quality services,» the mayor said.