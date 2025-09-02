Devastating earthquake in Afghanistan: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to the people and leadership of Afghanistan in connection with the devastating earthquake in Kunar Province, which resulted in numerous casualties. The head of the presidential press service, Askat Alagozov, posted on Facebook.

An earthquake has occurred in Afghanistan. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, tremors with a magnitude of 6 occurred on the night of September 1, approximately 27 kilometers from Jalal-Abad and 200 kilometers from the country’s capital, Kabul.

According to Afghan authorities, more than 800 people have died, over 3,000 have been injured. Four villages in Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan have been completely destroyed, and several others have been partially damaged.