National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issued a warning about a new fraudulent scheme spreading on Instagram.

According to the central bank, unknown individuals are promoting advertisements promising quick earnings. After establishing contact, they offer to register victims and create a fake cryptocurrency wallet that falsely displays «earned» funds.

«To make the alleged income appear genuine, fraudsters show a fabricated balance. They then claim that due to international transfer limits through Western Union, the funds cannot be withdrawn, and ask to pay a fee to lift the limit,» the statement says.

The National Bank stressed that this is a scam.

Citizens are urged not to trust such messages or calls and never to transfer money to strangers. If in doubt, information should be verified through official sources.

The bank also reminded that the National Bank does not send official documents via messaging apps, does not request money transfers, and does not serve individuals directly.

«Anyone who realizes they have become a victim of fraud should immediately block their bank card and contact law enforcement agencies,» the bank added.

Public reception of the National Bank: +996 (312) 61-04-86.
