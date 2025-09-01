Kazakhstan proposes creation of center for studying SCO water issues

Kazakhstan proposes to open a center for studying SCO water issues. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

The press service of Akorda clarifies that the head of state proposes to open an SCO office and a center for studying water issues in the republic, and also supported the Trans-Altai Dialogue project.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states. According to him, Kazakhstan considers joint efforts in the fight against three evils: terrorism, separatism and religious extremism, to be absolutely relevant.

«We stand for the further strengthening of the ‘Shanghai Spirit,’ which has become a symbol of international solidarity in the interests of global peace and security,» Tokayev stated.

He also stressed that climate change is already leading to desertification, droughts, the shallowing of rivers and lakes, and melting of glaciers. These challenges, he noted, know no borders, and therefore require collective efforts from all countries.