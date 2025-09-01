Criminal case opened over violations in Clean Water project

A criminal case has been opened over violations in the implementation of Clean Water project, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the construction of a facility to provide drinking water to residents of Chaychi village in Yntymak rural district (formerly Kyzyl-Suu village), local officials included in acceptance reports works that had not actually been completed by U OJSC and A.T.K. LLC amounting to 1.9 million soms.

As a result, the state suffered significant financial damage.

The district prosecutor’s office initiated a criminal case under Article 337 («Abuse of Office») of the Criminal Code, which is currently being investigated by the relevant authority.