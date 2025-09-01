09:49
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 2

Supply of residential buildings and other social and industrial facilities with drinking water will be stopped in a part of Bishkek from 10 a.m. till midnight. The city’s Vice-Mayor Ramiz Aliev reported.

The outage area:

  • Baytik Baatyr — Maksim Gorky streets;
  • Leo Tolstoy — Zhukeev-Pudovkin — Kulatov — Akhunbaev streets.

The outage is due to the removal of a 300-millimeter water main.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
