Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 2

Supply of residential buildings and other social and industrial facilities with drinking water will be stopped in a part of Bishkek from 10 a.m. till midnight. The city’s Vice-Mayor Ramiz Aliev reported.

The outage area:

Baytik Baatyr — Maksim Gorky streets;

Leo Tolstoy — Zhukeev-Pudovkin — Kulatov — Akhunbaev streets.

The outage is due to the removal of a 300-millimeter water main.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.