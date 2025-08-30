Earthquake registered in south of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred in the south of Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, the tremors were recorded on August 29 at 5.32 p.m. The earthquake center was located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic: 12 kilometers northeast of the urban-type settlement of Toktogul, 160 kilometers northeast of Osh.

The intensity of the tremors reached magnitude 3.5 in the villages of Aral, named after Kuibyshev, Kyzyl-Tuu, Dzhany-Zhol, the urban-type settlement of Toktogul; in the villages of Terek-Suu, Kara-Suu, Komsomol, Keterme, Torkent, Sary-Seget, Bel-Aldy — magnitude 3; in the villages of Ak-Tektir, Kushchu-Suu, Mazar-Suu, Cholpon-Ata, Chon-Aryk, Kyrk-Kazyk, Kara-Dzhygach, Uch-Terek, Kemen-Tebe — magnitude 2.5.