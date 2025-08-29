19:24
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Asman Residence-1 complex in Osh city

During a working visit to Osh region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the progress of the construction of residential complex Asman Residence-1, built by the State Mortgage Company in the southern capital. The press service of the head of state reported.

Chairman of the Board of the State Mortgage Company Temirkul Baltabaev told the head of state that eight 12-story buildings with 543 apartments are being built within the framework of the project. At the moment, thermal insulation work is being carried out up to the sixth floor, external walls are being erected from the sixth to the twelfth floor, facade finishing, interior finishing and window installation are underway.

The project also includes sports and children’s playgrounds, underground parking, catering facilities and shopping centers. The residential complex will be located on an area of ​​1.3 hectares.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that during construction it is necessary to pay special attention to the quality of work and materials used in order to ensure reliability and comfort for future residents.
