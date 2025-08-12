Jalal-Abad preparing to celebrate Independence Day

The celebration of the 34th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic will be held in Jalal-Abad region this year. The main official events are scheduled for August 31. The regional authorities are already actively preparing for the holiday — by that date, more than 30 new facilities in the social, infrastructure, and industrial sectors are expected to be opened in the city and the region.

Among the most notable new developments are the residential complexes Asman Residence — 2 and Asman Residence — 3, which are being built by the State Mortgage Company. These modern houses will significantly improve the living conditions of city residents.

A new administrative building for the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President and the City Hall of Jalal-Abad will also be opened. Kyrgyzstanis compared the new building to the residence of the head of state Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek.

Sports and health enthusiasts will receive a good gift — a Boxing Academy and the training base of Muras-United football club will be opened soon. Another important project is the completion of the Family Medicine Group No. 1 building, which will improve access to medical services.

In total, over 30 enterprises and facilities will be launched as part of the Independence Day preparations. This will not only expand infrastructure but also create new jobs, positively impacting Jalal-Abad’s economy.

From August 30 to September 1, around 2,000 police officers will be working in enhanced mode in the region to maintain order and security during the mass celebrations.

Law enforcement agencies, together with emergency services, are ready to respond promptly to any unforeseen situations to ensure a safe and comfortable holiday for all residents and guests.

Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Jalal-Abad region Tilek Tekebayev stressed that all construction work must be completed on time while meeting high quality and safety standards. To this end, the number of workers at the sites has been increased, and construction oversight has been strengthened.

«We are doing everything possible so that the residents of Jalal-Abad can see real changes and celebrate Independence Day with pride,» he said.