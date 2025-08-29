New weightlifting sports school building completed in Bishkek

A new building for the Specialized Children and Youth Olympic Reserve Sports School for Weightlifting has been completed at 41, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street in Bishkek. The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction began in 2023 and was financed from the republican budget with a total cost of 42 million soms.

The 459-square-meter building consists of two blocks and has a modern competition hall, a coach’s office, and comfortable locker rooms.

The facility is scheduled to open with the start of the new academic year.