Ministry of Construction: 115 facilities to be commissioned by August 31

At least 115 facilities are scheduled to be commissioned by August 31 in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services reported.

According to the ministry, the Cabinet of Ministers had initially planned to commission 100 social and infrastructure facilities, but the plan for major repairs and new construction has been exceeded.

The completed and soon-to-be-commissioned facilities include:

63 schools,

19 kindergartens,

11 healthcare institutions,

13 sports facilities,

3 cultural facilities,

6 facilities in other sectors.

More than 10 billion soms from the national budget were allocated for these projects.

It is also noted that by the end of 2025, over 100 additional social and infrastructure facilities are planned to be put into operation.