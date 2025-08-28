10:22
Third earthquake in two days recorded in Kyrgyzstan

The third earthquake in two days was recorded in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors occurred yesterday, August 27, at 9.15 p.m.

The earthquake center was located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, 5 kilometers northwest of the village of Koshulush, 7 kilometers east of Kyzyl-Korgon village, 10 kilometers southwest of Kara-Suu village, 15 kilometers southeast of Gulcho village, 75 kilometers southeast of Osh city.

The intensity of the earthquake in Kara-Suu, Kyzyl-Korgon and Koshulush villages was magnitude 2.5.

Tremors were also recorded in the republic on August 26 at 4.31 p.m. and on August 25 at 11.59 p.m.
link: https://24.kg/english/341261/
