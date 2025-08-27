Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on August 28

On August 28, 2025, drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. The Bishkek City Hall reported.
The outage area:
- 10th microdistrict;
- Masaliev — Chingiz Aitmatov avenues — Abdrakhmanov — Sadyrbaev streets;
- Masaliev — Chingiz Aitmatov avenues — Toktonaliev — Gschliesser streets;
- Microdistrict Dzhal-29, southern side of school No. 95.
The water outage is due to repair work on VDNKh water mains.