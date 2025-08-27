12:21
Number of Kyrgyzstanis registered as migrants in Russia rises to 377,000

In the first quarter of 2025, at least 25,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan registered as migrants in Russia. Deputy Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Kadyrov told reporters.

According to him, the number of labor contracts signed by Kyrgyz nationals in Russia increased from 680,000 to 701,000. The total number of Kyrgyzstanis recently registered in Russia grew from 352,000 at the beginning of the year to 377,000.

Earlier, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Almazbek Baybosov reported that over the first seven months of 2025, Russian law enforcement authorities issued 224,000 administrative protocols against Kyrgyzstanis. A total of 3,748 Kyrgyz nationals were expelled from Russia for administrative violations, while 292 people were deported after facing criminal charges.
