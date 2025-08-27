10:47
Small wool processing enterprise opened in Talas district

With the support of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, a small enterprise for processing fine wool has been launched in the village of Kok-Kashat, Besh-Tash aiyl aimak of Talas district, the ministry reported.

The enterprise currently purchases wool from local residents, processes up to 200 kilograms per day, and produces felt for Kyrgyz yurts, continuing its operations actively. The project creates new jobs for the local population and contributes to development of the agricultural value chain.

Processing of fine wool makes it possible to expand production of traditional Kyrgyz goods — felt and yurt components — while supplying the domestic market and creating opportunities for sale of agricultural products with added value.
link: https://24.kg/english/341137/
views: 65
