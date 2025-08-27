10:47
English

Bishkek city center to have no drinking water on August 28

Supply of residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities with water will be stopped on August 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

The outage area is limited by the streets:

  • Chokmorov — Abdrakhmanov — Kievskaya — Shopokov — Chui Avenue — Ibraimov — Kievskaya — Shopokov.

The outage is due to repair work on a 300-millimeter water main on Usenbaev Street.

Municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.
