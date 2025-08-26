Construction of medical town in Bishkek: Details of presidential decree

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the implementation of the project on construction of a medical town.

According to the document, the project is recognized as a strategic state task and a priority in the medium term. The medical town will unite multidisciplinary state healthcare institutions, which will create a comprehensive and centralized system for providing medical services to the population.

The construction and equipping of the complex is supposed to be carried out through the phased privatization of property complexes of state healthcare organizations located in the capital, as well as through private investment and funds from international organizations. If these resources are insufficient, the costs will be covered by the republican budget.

The relocation of hospitals and other medical institutions to the new town will be carried out as the facilities are put into operation, but no later than two years after the privatization of the vacated buildings.

The project management is entrusted to the Presidential Affairs Department.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Bishkek City Hall must, within six months, determine the location of the medical town, develop a concept for its operation, draw up a plan for the phased relocation of medical institutions, and approve a list of organizations that will be included in the new complex.

In addition, the government has been instructed to regulate the privatization of vacated buildings, conduct their market valuation, review the status of historical and cultural heritage sites, and make proposals to revise the «national» status of healthcare organizations while maintaining incentive bonuses for their employees.

The document was published today, August 26, and will come into force in seven days.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported that the construction of the medical town is planned in the southeast of the capital. It will house leading national healthcare institutions:

National Center of Oncology and Hematology;

National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare;

National Hospital;

National Center of Phthisiology;

National Center of Cardiology and Therapy;

National Surgical Center.

The head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, reported that the new medical town will be built in Kok-Zhar residential area.