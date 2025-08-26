National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9.25 percent

On August 25, 2025, the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic decided to keep the discount rate at 9.25 percent. The decision comes into force on August 26, 2025.

Since the beginning of 2025, inflation in the Kyrgyz Republic has cumulatively amounted to 5 percent, in annual terms — 9.4 percent. Formation of current inflation is due to the influence of external factors against the background of volatile global food prices and along with increased demand with a change in the seasonality of price dynamics for certain types of food products in the Kyrgyz Republic. Inflation also continues to be affected by the annual revision of electricity tariffs.

High rates of economic growth are maintained in the Kyrgyz Republic against the background of expanding investment and consumer activity.

Real GDP growth for January-July 2025 amounted to 11.5 percent. The highest activity is observed in industry, construction and the services sector. Consumer demand remains elevated as a result of rising household incomes, an increase in the net inflow of remittances into the country and the expansion of consumer lending by banks.

The current monetary policy creates conditions for ensuring price stability in the country in the short and medium term. The tactical monetary policy measures taken ensure the preservation of the purchasing power of the national currency and the formation of a balanced level of money supply in the economy. The situation in the domestic foreign exchange market remains stable.

To date, uncertainty in the external environment remains elevated in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressure in the main trading partner countries of the Kyrgyz Republic. In these conditions, taking into account the assessment of inflation factors, as well as the forward-looking monetary policy of the National Bank, the key rate has been kept at 9.25 percent.

The decision taken will help maintain price stability in the country and create conditions for ensuring macroeconomic sustainability.

The National Bank adheres to a balanced approach in conducting monetary policy and continues to assess the emerging external and internal factors of inflation. In the event of any risks to price stability, the National Bank does not rule out the possibility of making adjustments to the monetary policy.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board of the National Bank on the issue of the key rate will be held on October 27, 2025.