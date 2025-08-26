12:45
Over 550 villages in Kyrgyzstan to gain access to centralized water supply

More than 550 villages in Kyrgyzstan will be provided with centralized water supply. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, Drinking Water Supply and Wastewater state institution is implementing a government program and projects to ensure access to drinking water in rural settlements.

A total of 558 villages across all regions of the country are included in the list for the development of design and estimate documentation and construction works. Of these, 330 will be covered through the republican budget, while 228 will be financed under state investment projects.

The ministry noted that construction works are already underway in 20 villages, design and estimate documentation is being developed in 73, and primary documents are being collected in 237 rural communities to prepare for procurement and project implementation.

Within the framework of state investment projects, 228 villages are covered, including:

  • 43 under the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Program in Naryn region;
  • 94 under the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation project;
  • 31 under the Climate-Resilient Water Services Improvement project;
  • 60 under the Improvement of Water Supply and Sanitation in Rural Areas of Batken and Talas regions project.

Works have already been completed and facilities have been put into operation in 100 villages.
link: https://24.kg/english/340985/
views: 131
