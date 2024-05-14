14:22
Brawl with shooting in Bishkek - nine people taken to police station

Police officers identified and brought to the investigative service nine guys, who participated in a brawl with shooting. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

There is a minor among the detainees.

Law enforcement agencies reported that on May 13, at approximately 6.26 p.m. 102 service received a message about a fight at the intersection of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard and Frunze Street. The caller said that shots were allegedly heard at the scene of the incident.

«Police officers immediately left for the scene. Later, nine participants of the fight were identified and taken to the police department. A traumatic pistol was confiscated from one of them. A case was opened under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

The seized traumatic pistol from which the shot was allegedly fired was sent for examination. The investigation continues.
