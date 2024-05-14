Brawl with shooting in Bishkek - nine people taken to police station

Police officers identified and brought to the investigative service nine guys, who participated in a brawl with shooting. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.
There is a minor among the detainees.
«Police officers immediately left for the scene. Later, nine participants of the fight were identified and taken to the police department. A traumatic pistol was confiscated from one of them. A case was opened under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.
The seized traumatic pistol from which the shot was allegedly fired was sent for examination. The investigation continues.