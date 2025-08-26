11:11
USD 87.37
EUR 102.26
RUB 1.08
English

Cost of Kazarman and Kokomeren hydropower plant cascade project announced

The construction of Kazarman and Kokomeren hydropower plant (HPP) cascades is estimated at approximately $6.2 billion. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev has held several meetings with representatives of Central Asian Investment Holding JSC to discuss the projects.

On August 2, 2025, as part of the initiative, the Cabinet of Ministers and the company signed an investment agreement for the construction of the Kazarman and Kokomeren cascades with a preliminary cost of $3 billion. The final cost will be determined by the Ministry of Construction after the project design and feasibility study are completed and reviewed.

In addition, on August 8, the Cabinet and the company signed another investment agreement for the construction of Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade with an estimated value of $3.2 billion. The exact figure will also be set following a review by the Ministry of Construction.

«The documents were signed by the Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev and Chairman of the Board of the Central Asian Investment Holding JSC Ahmet Mücahit Ören. Under the deal, investors have pledged to provide non-repayable assistance from 2025 to 2030. Each year for five years, they will allocate $5 million for social support. These funds will be used to provide targeted assistance to orphans and low-income families, supply equipment to relevant ministries and agencies, upgrade their technical base, train personnel, and create jobs,» the statement says.

On August 25, the company handed over 30 units of automotive equipment to state agencies as part of the investment agreement.

The Kazarman HPP cascade on Naryn River consists of four hydropower plants with a total capacity of 912 megawatts. The Central Asian Investment Holding JSC is interested in constructing three of them.

The Kokomeren cascade includes three hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 1,305 megawatts.
link: https://24.kg/english/340949/
views: 159
Print
Related
Capacity of Uch-Kurgan HPP to increase by 9 megawatts after reconstruction
Electricity generation at Bala-Saruu HPP almost doubled
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan to strengthen dam of Kambarata HPP-2
Small Chok-Tal HPP to be built in Issyk-Kul region
President of Kyrgyzstan announces construction of 18 mini-HPPs
Local residents to receive 1 percent of energy from new HPPs as aid
Unit No. 3 undergoing reconstruction at Uch-Kurgan HPP
EDB to support Kyrgyzstan in constructing Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade
Progress of HPP construction on Orto-Tokoy reservoir
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
26 August, Tuesday
11:06
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan at night Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan at night
10:40
Bishkek Mayor presents personalized watch to swimmer Denis Petrashov
10:29
Tajikistan seeks to study Kyrgyzstan’s experience in digital economy
10:18
Bishkek to host International Small Forms Theater Festival IMPULSE
10:05
Cost of Kazarman and Kokomeren hydropower plant cascade project announced
25 August, Monday
20:33
Gas supply to Leninskoye village to be suspended on August 26-27
20:24
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription