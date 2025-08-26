Cost of Kazarman and Kokomeren hydropower plant cascade project announced

The construction of Kazarman and Kokomeren hydropower plant (HPP) cascades is estimated at approximately $6.2 billion. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev has held several meetings with representatives of Central Asian Investment Holding JSC to discuss the projects.

On August 2, 2025, as part of the initiative, the Cabinet of Ministers and the company signed an investment agreement for the construction of the Kazarman and Kokomeren cascades with a preliminary cost of $3 billion. The final cost will be determined by the Ministry of Construction after the project design and feasibility study are completed and reviewed.

In addition, on August 8, the Cabinet and the company signed another investment agreement for the construction of Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade with an estimated value of $3.2 billion. The exact figure will also be set following a review by the Ministry of Construction.

«The documents were signed by the Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev and Chairman of the Board of the Central Asian Investment Holding JSC Ahmet Mücahit Ören. Under the deal, investors have pledged to provide non-repayable assistance from 2025 to 2030. Each year for five years, they will allocate $5 million for social support. These funds will be used to provide targeted assistance to orphans and low-income families, supply equipment to relevant ministries and agencies, upgrade their technical base, train personnel, and create jobs,» the statement says.

On August 25, the company handed over 30 units of automotive equipment to state agencies as part of the investment agreement.

The Kazarman HPP cascade on Naryn River consists of four hydropower plants with a total capacity of 912 megawatts. The Central Asian Investment Holding JSC is interested in constructing three of them.

The Kokomeren cascade includes three hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 1,305 megawatts.