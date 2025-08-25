21:01
USD 87.37
EUR 102.26
RUB 1.08
English

Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription

Officers of the State Drug Control Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained 47-year-old I.N. on suspicion of selling narcotic drugs without a prescription. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

During a search of the detainee’s apartment, 2,084 vials of drugs worth 1,184 million soms were seized. In addition, 7 service IDs were seized. A case was opened under the article «Illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the police, these drugs are included in the list of substances subject to strict control in accordance with the current legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect was detained and placed in pretrial detention center No. 1. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/340914/
views: 112
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan simplifies temporary import of unregistered medicines
Drugs for almost 7 million soms seized from owners of online store
Illegal sale of potent drugs: Bishkek pharmacies inspected
Operation “Web”: About 10 tons of drugs seized in SCO countries
Mechanism to combat new psychoactive substances launched in Kyrgyzstan
Heroin shipment from Kyrgyzstan to Germany: Suspect arrested in Vietnam
Synthetic drug supply channel from Russia eliminated in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani arrested for drug trafficking in Russian town of Volzhsky
Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram
Police destroys 1.5 tons of wild hemp in Chui region
Popular
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
25 August, Monday
20:33
Gas supply to Leninskoye village to be suspended on August 26-27 Gas supply to Leninskoye village to be suspended on Aug...
20:24
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
19:01
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
18:14
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
18:03
Kyrgyzstan simplifies temporary import of unregistered medicines