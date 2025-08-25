Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription

Officers of the State Drug Control Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained 47-year-old I.N. on suspicion of selling narcotic drugs without a prescription. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

During a search of the detainee’s apartment, 2,084 vials of drugs worth 1,184 million soms were seized. In addition, 7 service IDs were seized. A case was opened under the article «Illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the police, these drugs are included in the list of substances subject to strict control in accordance with the current legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect was detained and placed in pretrial detention center No. 1. The investigation is ongoing.