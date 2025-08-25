Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription

Officers of the State Drug Control Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained 47-year-old I.N. on suspicion of selling narcotic drugs without a prescription. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.
According to the police, these drugs are included in the list of substances subject to strict control in accordance with the current legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect was detained and placed in pretrial detention center No. 1. The investigation is ongoing.