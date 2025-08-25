Kyrgyzstan simplifies temporary import of unregistered medicines

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the procedure and criteria for including medicines and medical products in a special list temporarily authorized for import and medical use without state registration. The relevant resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document is aimed at streamlining procedures for the temporary import and use of medicines and medical products that are essential for the healthcare system but are either not registered in Kyrgyzstan or have not been imported for more than six months.

The decision was taken to ensure a rapid response to shortages of vital medicines and medical products. Inclusion on the special list will allow their temporary use in emergency cases and emergency situations in the field of healthcare.