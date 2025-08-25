16:18
Import of passenger cars to Russia via Kyrgyzstan sharply decreases

Import of passenger cars to Russia via Kyrgyzstan has sharply decreased. The head of the analytical agency Autostat Sergey Tselikov reported.

According to his data, 16,400 cars were imported to the Russian Federation via Kyrgyzstan in the first 7 months of 2025 (- 72 percent).

He noted that mainly new cars come from Kyrgyzstan (94 percent).

Top 5 brands of cars imported to the Russian Federation from Kyrgyzstan:

  • Toyota 4,651 units (+18 percent);
  • Geely 2,449 units (- 83 percent);
  • BMW 1,906 units (- 14 percent);
  • Volkswagen 1,225 units (0 percent);
  • KIA 886 units (- 65 percent).
