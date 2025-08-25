Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University

Gulnaz Supaeva has been appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University and has already been introduced to the university’s staff.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation previously held a competition for the position.

Gulnaz Supaeva was born on January 12, 1978 in the village of Kazarman, Toguz-Toro district, Jalal-Abad region.

She graduated in 1999 from Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State Pedagogical University with a degree in mathematics and informatics.

In 2011, she earned a degree in law from Eurasian University.

Supaeva holds a Doctor of Economics degree and is a professor.

She began her career as a mathematics and informatics teacher at Bishkek school-gymnasium No. 68, later joining Kyrgyz Economic University as a lecturer, then serving as vice-rector for science, innovation, and the state language.

She is the author of more than 80 scientific and educational works, including monographs, textbooks, teaching manuals, and research articles.