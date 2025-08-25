13:11
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University

Gulnaz Supaeva has been appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University and has already been introduced to the university’s staff.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation previously held a competition for the position.

Gulnaz Supaeva was born on January 12, 1978 in the village of Kazarman, Toguz-Toro district, Jalal-Abad region.

She graduated in 1999 from Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State Pedagogical University with a degree in mathematics and informatics.

In 2011, she earned a degree in law from Eurasian University.

Supaeva holds a Doctor of Economics degree and is a professor.

She began her career as a mathematics and informatics teacher at Bishkek school-gymnasium No. 68, later joining Kyrgyz Economic University as a lecturer, then serving as vice-rector for science, innovation, and the state language.

She is the author of more than 80 scientific and educational works, including monographs, textbooks, teaching manuals, and research articles.
link: https://24.kg/english/340836/
views: 131
Print
Related
Digitalization to free teachers from paperwork, Education Ministry believes
Digitalization helps combat “ghost students and teachers” in schools
54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November 2025
Cholpon Shaikova appointed Director of SCO Cultural Integration Center
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater
KRSU and Sechenov University to launch joint undergraduate programs
2,606 students expelled from Jalal-Abad universities
President signs decree on new system of admission to colleges and universities
Symbolic laptop handover to take place at Pedagogical Forum in Osh
Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul
Popular
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
25 August, Monday
12:26
Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic Univ...
12:15
Wind generator installed for the first time in Issyk-Kul region
11:51
Kyrgyz farmers advised on winter wheat varieties to plant
11:33
Consumer price growth recorded in all EAEU countries except Armenia
11:21
New school in Tash-Dobo village to be commissioned on September 1