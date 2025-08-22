14:21
Bishkek resident fined for selling meat at inflated prices

An administrative fine of 13,000 soms was imposed on individual entrepreneur U.G. for inflating state-regulated prices for meat (beef, mutton, except boneless). The Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Trade of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the fine was imposed in accordance with Article 290 of the Code of Offences of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev instructed the Veterinary, Development of Livestock, Pastures and Feed Service to reduce wholesale prices for meat.

In addition, according to another instruction, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce was given the task of monitoring the retail price of meat. In accordance with this, the price should be below 700 soms. Bakyt Torobaev also gave additional instructions to state enterprises on importing beef from abroad.

Earlier, at the end of July, an interdepartmental meeting was held, chaired by Bakyt Torobaev, at which it was announced that state control over meat prices would be introduced, as a result of which the market price began to gradually decrease.

Then the Veterinary, Development of Livestock, Pastures and Feed Service was given specific instructions to strengthen veterinary and sanitary control over private entrepreneurs engaged in the transportation of livestock, and also to combat smuggling together with the Border Service.
